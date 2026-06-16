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Pop and Paint for Kids

Pop and Paint for Kids

Unleash your inner artist at our Pop and Paint for Kids program! This month get patriotic and create a firework print with salt and paints. For kids, ages 7-12. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Note: Group registration is not permitted; each kid must sign up separately. This program is presented with funding from the Friends of Prescott Public Library. 

Prescott Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info