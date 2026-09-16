Pop and Paint for Kids
Pop and Paint for Kids
"Unleash your inner artist at our Pop and Paint for Kids program! This month create a festive pumpkin. For kids, ages 9-12. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.
Note: Group registration is not permitted; each kid must sign up separately.
This program is presented with funding from the Friends of Prescott Public Library. "
Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov