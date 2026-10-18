© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pop and Paint for Kids

Pop and Paint for Kids

"Unleash your inner artist at our Pop and Paint for Kids program! This month create a brisk autumn mountain landscape. For kids, ages 9-12. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

Note: Group registration is not permitted; each kid must sign up separately"

Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info