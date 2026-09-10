Portals of Transcendence Art Exhibit

PORTALS OF TRANSCENDENCE

Two-Person Abstract Painting Exhibition at Sedona Arts Center

November 25–December 1, 2026

Special Exhibitions Gallery, Sedona Arts Center

15 Art Barn Road, Sedona, Arizona

Opening Reception: November 27, 4–6 PM

Abstract Artmaking Workshop: November 29, 2–4 PM

Sedona artists Luminous Antonio and Julie Bernstein Engelmann explore the visible and invisible worlds through abstract painting in Portals of Transcendence, a two-person exhibition at the Sedona Arts Center. Artist Randy Crewse will add another dimension to the exhibition, creating an immersive ambiance through music and video installation.

Luminous Antonio — Portals into the Ancient and Unknown

Luminous Antonio’s paintings emerge from decades of exploration of ancient sacred sites and the mysteries they continue to hold. Inspired by places such as Copán, Tiwanaku, Puma Punku and other monumental sites around the world, she combines abstraction, imagery and mixed media to evoke a sense of memory, energy and connection across time.

Rather than documenting these places literally, Antonio uses them as points of departure. Architectural fragments, symbols, passages of color and layered imagery become portals into something less tangible—the enduring presence of ancient civilizations and the possibility that these extraordinary places still have something to communicate.

Julie Bernstein Engelmann — Creating a Brighter World

Julie Bernstein Engelmann’s exuberant abstract paintings feel both earthy and transcendent. Each painting has a distinct personality, perhaps because it begins with a specific insight from a dream or journal entry. Often working with her eyes closed, Engelmann’s confident brushstrokes and lyrical doodling create flowing energy and curious forms that reveal greater depth the longer one looks. Something heartfelt seems to have been translated into form, yet the painting also feels as though it has a life of its own—something Engelmann discovers and collaborates with rather than controls.

Together, Engelmann and Antonio approach transcendence from different directions—one through an intuitive inner dream world and the other through an exploration of ancient place, mystery and memory—creating an exhibition centered on discovery, connection and the unseen forces that shape experience.

Media Contact: Luminous Antonio

Phone: 928-221-3800

Email: luminoussedona@gmail.com