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Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery

Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery

Treat yourself to a flavor-packed evening at Drinking Horn Meadery! Join Not Your Routine Poutine on August 20th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for delicious, specialty poutine paired with local mead. Grab a seat, grab a bite, and enjoy a unique local pop-up experience in Flagstaff.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Not Your Routine Poutine
https://nyrpoutine.square.site/
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com