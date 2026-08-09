Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery
Poutine Night at Drinking Horn Meadery
Treat yourself to a flavor-packed evening at Drinking Horn Meadery! Join Not Your Routine Poutine on August 20th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for delicious, specialty poutine paired with local mead. Grab a seat, grab a bite, and enjoy a unique local pop-up experience in Flagstaff.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Not Your Routine Poutine
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com