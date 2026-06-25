Poutine Night at the Mead Hall
Poutine Night at the Mead Hall
July 16th from 5-9pm - We're so excited to share that we're once again partnering with Not Your Routine Poutine for a night of deliciousness every third Thursday!
They will have their food truck at the Mead Hall downtown and you can pair their Poutine with our Meads to create a fun and memorable (and delicious!) night out!
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com