Poutine Night at the Mead Hall

Sept 17th from 5-9pm - Have you had some of Arizona's best and most creative Poutine? Well, if you make it to the Hall on the 17th, you won't be able to say no again! Join us and Not Your Routine Poutine for a night of yum and a special Poutine pairing with our latest release, Mango Reaper.

Come by hungry and create a fun and memorable (and delicious!) night out!