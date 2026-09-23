Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market

Support historic preservation in Prescott and Yavapai County at the twenty-second annual Prescott Antique Show and Vintage Market, happening October 9th and 10th.

Hosted at the historic Prescott Rodeo Grounds, this community event features a wide range of authentic antiques, furniture, period home goods, Native American and other vintage jewelry plus upcycled decor. This year’s event also introduces a dedicated Country Market highlighting local artisan craftsmen. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the event directly fund regional restoration, history, and education initiatives.

Event details and vendor schedules are available online at Prescott Antique Show.com. For more information go to https://www.prescottantiqueshow.com/

