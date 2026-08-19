Over the weekend of October 2-4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will showcase 74 artists across 52 private studios, as well as additional artists in three Art Centers, throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area. This beloved annual event offers attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative processes and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art in many different mediums, ranging from painting and ceramics to jewelry and glass. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any location and visit as many studios as they like.

Each year, attendees of the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour report that one of the most intriguing aspects is the opportunity to observe artists as they actively demonstrate their craft. This experience allows attendees to learn about the materials, techniques and processes used in creating a work of art, while forging a personal connection with the artists.