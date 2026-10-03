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Prescott Community Church Annual Craft Fair

Prescott Community Church Annual Craft Fair

This annual craft fair lasts two days, October 16 and 17. It showcases crafts from woodwork to painting to ceramics to baking and everything in between. Just the place to browse and pick up one of a kind holiday gifts.
Proceeds benefit the artists and PCC needs.

Faith Center, Prescott Community Church
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Community Church Fundraising Committee
928 445 8008
prescottcommunitychurch@gmail.com
https://pccaz.org
Faith Center, Prescott Community Church
3151 Willow Creek Road
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928 445 8008
prescottcommunitychurch@gmail.com
https://pccaz.org