Prescott Community Church Annual Craft Fair
Prescott Community Church Annual Craft Fair
This annual craft fair lasts two days, October 16 and 17. It showcases crafts from woodwork to painting to ceramics to baking and everything in between. Just the place to browse and pick up one of a kind holiday gifts.
Proceeds benefit the artists and PCC needs.
Faith Center, Prescott Community Church
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Community Church Fundraising Committee
928 445 8008
prescottcommunitychurch@gmail.com
Faith Center, Prescott Community Church
3151 Willow Creek RoadPrescott, Arizona 86301
928 445 8008
prescottcommunitychurch@gmail.com