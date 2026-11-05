"See your neighbors. Meet your farmers. Know your food."

The Prescott Farmers Market's 13th winter season takes place Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm at 900 Iron Springs Road (Dignity Health-YRMC Miller Valley lot at Iron Springs/Miller Valley) from November through March. This market hosts local farmers, ranchers and food and craft vendors each week. Customers can find fresh specialty produce, meat, eggs, bread, baked goods, delicious ready-to-eat foods and more. As a vital part of the economy, the mission of Prescott Farmers Market is to support and expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community and increase access to affordable local food. We accept cash, credit, debit and DOUBLE EBT/SNAP benefits!

*Pets and are not allowed at the market. ADA service animals specifically trained to aid with a person with a disability are always welcome. For more information, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.