Prescott Peacebuilders 4th Annual Peace Concert

Good Vibe music from the Prescott Bucket List Band, Womansong, The Gurley Street Trio, Galactagogues, and MacDougal Street West

Bring your chairs or a blanket, a picnic, and friend! Enjoy a lovely afternoon of music on the lawn under the shade of the cottonwood trees.

Kids Kraft Table courtesy of La Tierra Community School

Donations are appreciated to support our community-building activities!

Peacebuilders' merchandise and info table