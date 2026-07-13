Prescott Peacebuilders 4th Annual Peace Concert
Prescott Peacebuilders 4th Annual Peace Concert
Good Vibe music from the Prescott Bucket List Band, Womansong, The Gurley Street Trio, Galactagogues, and MacDougal Street West
Bring your chairs or a blanket, a picnic, and friend! Enjoy a lovely afternoon of music on the lawn under the shade of the cottonwood trees.
Kids Kraft Table courtesy of La Tierra Community School
Donations are appreciated to support our community-building activities!
Peacebuilders' merchandise and info table
Granite Creek Park
12:45 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Peacebuilders
480-262-9867
lesliedgrady@gmail.com
Granite Creek Park
Granite Park Dr.Prescott, Arizona 86305
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov