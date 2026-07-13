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Prescott Peacebuilders 4th Annual Peace Concert

Prescott Peacebuilders 4th Annual Peace Concert

Good Vibe music from the Prescott Bucket List Band, Womansong, The Gurley Street Trio, Galactagogues, and MacDougal Street West

Bring your chairs or a blanket, a picnic, and friend! Enjoy a lovely afternoon of music on the lawn under the shade of the cottonwood trees.

Kids Kraft Table courtesy of La Tierra Community School
Donations are appreciated to support our community-building activities!
Peacebuilders' merchandise and info table

Granite Creek Park
12:45 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Peacebuilders
480-262-9867
lesliedgrady@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/PrescottAzPeaceBuilders
Granite Creek Park
Granite Park Dr.
Prescott, Arizona 86305
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov