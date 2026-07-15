Prescott Valley Public Library: Books & Banter Book Club
Prescott Valley Public Library: Books & Banter Book Club
Join us for a new book club at Prescott Valley Public Library on Thursdays, August 6, August 20, and September 3, from 1-2 PM. This is a 3-week series. This book club is for adults who enjoy reading, thinking, and sharing lively conversations about books. At the first meeting, participants will introduce themselves, receive discussion questions, and begin with Theo of Golden by Allen Levi. Come and share our love of reading. If you have questions, please call 928-759-3040.
August 6, 20 & September 3, 2026
1-2 PM
Koole Room, Second Floor
More Information 928-759-3040
Pre-registration required.
Sign up at prescottvalley-az.gov/pvpladults
Prescott Valley Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog BlvdPrescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov