Prescott Valley Public Library: Books & Banter Book Club

Join us for a new book club at Prescott Valley Public Library on Thursdays, August 6, August 20, and September 3, from 1-2 PM. This is a 3-week series. This book club is for adults who enjoy reading, thinking, and sharing lively conversations about books. At the first meeting, participants will introduce themselves, receive discussion questions, and begin with Theo of Golden by Allen Levi. Come and share our love of reading. If you have questions, please call 928-759-3040.

August 6, 20 & September 3, 2026

1-2 PM

Koole Room, Second Floor

More Information 928-759-3040

Pre-registration required.

Sign up at prescottvalley-az.gov/pvpladults

