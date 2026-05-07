Prescott Valley Public Library-Growing in the Desert: The History & Culture of the Tohono O’odham

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on June 4 from 2-3:30PM for an in-person talk with Dr. Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan is Tohono O’odham and from the San Xavier District. Join us for a program with Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan exploring the history, culture, and traditional agricultural practices of the Tohono O’odham people, whose deep knowledge of the Sonoran Desert has been passed down through generations.This program is made possible by Arizona Humanities.

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 2-3:30PM

Crystal Room, Third Floor

No registration required.

More Info? 928.759.3040

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Este programa cuenta con el apoyo de la Biblioteca Estatal de Arizona, Archivos y Registros Públicos, una división de la Secretaria de Estado, con fondos federales del Instituto de Servicios de Museos y Bibliotecas.

