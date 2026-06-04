Prescott Valley Public Library – Henna Body Art Workshop

Prescott Valley Public Library will be hosting a Henna Body Art Workshop. Please join us on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 12:30-2:30PM.

Step into the colorful world of Henna Body Art in this fun, hands-on, and interactive 2-hour experience. Explore the rich history and cultural traditions of henna while discovering both classic and modern design styles. Enjoy a live demonstration showing how henna is mixed and applied, ask questions, and see the artistry up close. Each participant will also receive a complimentary small henna design, making this a creative and memorable experience you can take with you.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Program time is 12:30-2:30PM

Crystal Room, Third Floor

More Information? 928.759.3040

This program is free.

Pre-registration required.

