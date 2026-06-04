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Prescott Valley Public Library – Henna Body Art Workshop

Prescott Valley Public Library – Henna Body Art Workshop

Prescott Valley Public Library will be hosting a Henna Body Art Workshop. Please join us on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 12:30-2:30PM.
Step into the colorful world of Henna Body Art in this fun, hands-on, and interactive 2-hour experience. Explore the rich history and cultural traditions of henna while discovering both classic and modern design styles. Enjoy a live demonstration showing how henna is mixed and applied, ask questions, and see the artistry up close. Each participant will also receive a complimentary small henna design, making this a creative and memorable experience you can take with you.

Saturday, July 25, 2026
Program time is 12:30-2:30PM
Crystal Room, Third Floor

More Information? 928.759.3040
This program is free.
Pre-registration required.

Prescott Valley Public Library
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451

Artist Group Info

ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467