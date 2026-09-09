Prescott Valley Public Library – Housing Law Basics

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on October 19, 2026 from 5:30-6:30PM for a presentation on Housing Law Basics presented by Community Legal Services.

Join us for an informative legal housing presentation covering the Arizona Residential Landlord Tenant Act, including security deposits, habitability, eviction basics, and the duties of both landlords and tenants. This presentation is for general information only and will not include RV parks, mobile home parks, or individual legal advice for specific situations. Attendees will receive written resources to take home and information on how to apply for free legal services.

Monday, October 19, 2026

Time: 5:30-6:30PM

Crystal Room, Third Floor

No registration required.

More Info? 928.759.3040

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Este programa cuenta con el apoyo de la Biblioteca Estatal de Arizona, Archivos y Registros Públicos, una división de la Secretaria de Estado, con fondos federales del Instituto de Servicios de Museos y Bibliotecas.

