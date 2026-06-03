Prescott Valley Public Library – Taiko Drumming and the Musical Instruments of Asia

Prescott Valley Public Library invites you to experience the energy and excitement of Japanese Taiko Drumming with Fushicho Daiko on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 2–3 PM. Celebrating 30 years of performances and cultural education across Arizona, Fushicho Daiko combines music, movement, and storytelling in an engaging program featuring powerful Taiko drums, bamboo wind instruments, and traditional percussion instruments from Japan, China, Korea, and Vietnam. Through live performance, interactive discussion, and hands-on drumming opportunities for up to 50 participants, audiences of all ages will explore the sounds, craftsmanship, geography, and cultural connections behind these fascinating instruments while discovering how music brings communities together across cultures. This program is free.

No registration required.

This is an in-person presentation.

Friday, July 17, 2026

Time: 2-3PM

Auditorium. First Floor

More Info? 928.759.3040

