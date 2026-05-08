Prescott Valley Public Library -Tales of the Desert-Peter Biedermann,

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on June 23 at 4-5PM for a special live performance by Arizona guitarist Peter Biedermann, a solo fingerstyle instrumental artist whose contemporary sound blends American, European, and world music influences with subtle electronics and live looping. Drawing from recordings across his career as well as newer original pieces, this concert will offer a rich and varied musical experience along with audience Q and A and a look at the history of original fingerstyle guitar playing.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time: 4-5PM

Crystal Room, Third Floor

No registration required.

More Info? 928.759.3040

