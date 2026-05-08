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Prescott Valley Public Library -Tales of the Desert-Peter Biedermann,

Prescott Valley Public Library -Tales of the Desert-Peter Biedermann,

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on June 23 at 4-5PM for a special live performance by Arizona guitarist Peter Biedermann, a solo fingerstyle instrumental artist whose contemporary sound blends American, European, and world music influences with subtle electronics and live looping. Drawing from recordings across his career as well as newer original pieces, this concert will offer a rich and varied musical experience along with audience Q and A and a look at the history of original fingerstyle guitar playing.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Time: 4-5PM
Crystal Room, Third Floor
No registration required.
More Info? 928.759.3040

Prescott Valley Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451

Artist Group Info

ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467