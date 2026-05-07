Prescott Valley Public Library – Unearth the Story from Hawaiian Petroglyphs

Prescott Valley Public Library invites teens and adults to a free intergenerational summer reading workshop on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 1 to 2 PM in the Crystal Room. Presented by Learn with Aloha and sponsored by Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library, this hands-on class will explore the history of Hawaiian petroglyphs and storytelling through art and hula, with participants creating their own petroglyph-inspired artwork. All materials will be provided.

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 1-2PM

Crystal Room

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

This program is free.

