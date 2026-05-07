Prescott Valley Public Library – Unearth the Story from Hawaiian Petroglyphs
Prescott Valley Public Library – Unearth the Story from Hawaiian Petroglyphs
Prescott Valley Public Library invites teens and adults to a free intergenerational summer reading workshop on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 1 to 2 PM in the Crystal Room. Presented by Learn with Aloha and sponsored by Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library, this hands-on class will explore the history of Hawaiian petroglyphs and storytelling through art and hula, with participants creating their own petroglyph-inspired artwork. All materials will be provided.
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Time: 1-2PM
Crystal Room
Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.
This program is free.
Prescott Valley Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog BlvdPrescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov