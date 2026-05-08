Prescott Valley Public Library – West African Music Performance,
Prescott Valley Public Library – West African Music Performance,
Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on June 26 at 2-3PM for an exciting West African Music Performance with Arouna and Zaza Diarra, featuring traditional folk songs filled with rhythm, spirit, and heart. Originally from Burkina Faso, Arouna brings remarkable skill on the n’goni, balafon, and kora, while he and Zaza share joyful vocals in Bambara that bring stories of love, struggle, and community to life. With rich melodies, improvisation, and dynamic energy, this performance offers a vibrant celebration of West African musical tradition.
Friday, June 26, 2026
Time: 2-3PM
Auditorium, First Floor
No registration required.
More Info? 928.759.3040
Prescott Valley Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog BlvdPrescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov