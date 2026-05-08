Prescott Valley Public Library – West African Music Performance,

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on June 26 at 2-3PM for an exciting West African Music Performance with Arouna and Zaza Diarra, featuring traditional folk songs filled with rhythm, spirit, and heart. Originally from Burkina Faso, Arouna brings remarkable skill on the n’goni, balafon, and kora, while he and Zaza share joyful vocals in Bambara that bring stories of love, struggle, and community to life. With rich melodies, improvisation, and dynamic energy, this performance offers a vibrant celebration of West African musical tradition.

Friday, June 26, 2026

Time: 2-3PM

Auditorium, First Floor

No registration required.

More Info? 928.759.3040

