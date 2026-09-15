Prescott Writers: Career Building for Writers

Career building is more than writing the next book, and it's more than yearly goal setting. In this presentation, explore defining success, skills development, growth, mindset, assessment, and change. We'll additionally discuss how to invest in yourself and your future as a writer .Publishers Weekly bestselling author Tina Radcliffe is a Romance Writers of America Honor Roll member. She has written 25 novels for Harlequin/HarperCollins, and in addition, Tina has co-written four Hope Street Church mystery novels with New York Times bestselling author Ellery Adams. She also has numerous independent publishing releases and has sold forty-five short stories to Woman's World Magazine. A US Army veteran, a former registered nurse, and a library cataloger, Tina resides in Arizona, where she writes fun, heartwarming fiction. Prescott Writers is hosted by Central Arizona Writers and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.