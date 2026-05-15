Prescott Writers: Literary Scams

In this presentation, Mike Rothmiller, will expose many of the deceptive tactics used by unscrupulous publishers and literary agents to fleece unsuspecting authors of large sums of money, sometimes, an author's life savings. The speaker, a New York Times Bestselling Author and a former Law Enforcement Officer, will provide tips and actions a writer can take to avoid becoming a victim of a costly literary scam. Mike Rothmiller is a New York Times Bestselling Author, nominee for the Pulitzer Prize, historian, former cop and Army medic. He's also served as a TV reporter, an award-winning documentary producer and television host for ESPN, PBS and other international television markets. Prescott Writers is hosted by Central Arizona Writers and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.