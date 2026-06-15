Prescott Writers: Open Mic Night
Prescott Writers: Open Mic Night
Are you a local poet or short story author? Everyone is welcome to step up to the mic and share your work or simply attend and enjoy a night of poetry at the library. In order to allow as many readings as possible, each participant will be limited to 6 minutes. Readings will be arranged on a first-come-first-served basis. Prescott Writers is held in partnership with Central Arizona Writers.
Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov