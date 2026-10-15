Prescott Writers: Writer's Block

Carol Bettino will delve into some of the factors that cause writer's block, including perfectionism and fear, stress, procrastination, fatigue, and distractions. She will also offer suggestions for overcoming the factors that can lead to writer's block. Carol Bettino is a Psychotherapist in Private Practice. She works with individuals, couples, and families and is the author of two self-help books, "Directions: Your Roadmap to Happiness" and "Better Choices, Better Life". Carol conducts local workshops on different mental health topics and is an adjunct faculty instructor at Yavapai College. Prescott Writers is hosted by Central Arizona Writers and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.