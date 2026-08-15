Prescott Writers: Writing Dialogue for the Stage and the Page

Great dialogue is a powerful force in storytelling. It brings your characters to life with presence and purpose and takes your audience through your narrative in clever and captivating ways. Playwright/novelist Michael Grady discusses ways to write dialogue that sounds natural, sets up conflict, and brings distinctive voices to your story. A playwright, journalist, teacher and freelance writer, Michael Grady has written two novels, and more than twenty plays. Michael's stories have won the American College Theatre Festival's National Student Playwriting Award, amongst many other awards, including a staged performance at Michigan's Purple Rose Theatre. His works have appeared in Phoenix Magazine, The Tucson Weekly, The Phoenix New Times and his short story, The Brand Police, was featured in the Fall 2025 edition of the online Journal, The Thieving Magpie. Prescott Writers is hosted by Central Arizona Writers and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.