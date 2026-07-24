Preserving Family History: Tips and Tools to Get Started
Preserving Family History: Tips and Tools to Get Started
Amelia Swann will share her experience cataloguing and preserving the Herman Family Archives and offer helpful tips for preserving your personal family archival materials, including photographs, documents, letters and other ephemera.
Free for MNA members. Free with regular museum admission.
Museum of Northern Arizona
$16-$18
10:56 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Artist Group Info
siskonen@gmail.com
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us