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'Pressure' Film Premiere

'Pressure' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Pressure” showing June 26-July 2 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Pressure” features and all-star ensemble cast, including Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina, and Damian Lewis.

One decision changed the world.

In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, “Pressure” follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) and Captain James Stagg (Andrew Scott) as they face an impossible choice — launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

“Pressure” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres June 26-July 2. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, June 26, 28 and 29 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 30, July 1 and 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Mary D. Fisher Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Mary D. Fisher Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com