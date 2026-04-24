Pride in the Pines 2026
Pride in the Pines 2026
For 30 years, Pride in the Pines has brought Northern Arizona together in celebration, visibility, and belonging.
This year, we return to our roots.
In a more challenging funding climate, the Flagstaff Pride Board made the responsible decision to scale back the festival footprint while preserving what matters most:
• Community
• Visibility
• Safety
• Connection
Rather than cancel or compromise, we chose intention.
Pride in the Pines 2026 is a celebration of resilience — a reminder that Pride in Flagstaff has always been powered by people,
not production.
🎟️ FREE TO ATTEND – TICKET REQUIRED
Pride in the Pines 2026 is free to attend.
However, all attendees must reserve a ticket in advance.
Why?
Securing a free ticket allows us to:
Monitor park capacity
Plan for safety & security staffing
Meet city permit requirements
We are proud to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Flagstaff — rooted in community, resilience, and visibility.
We look forward to gathering with you on June 20.
🌲 Pride in Flagstaff matters.