© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pride in the Pines 2026

Pride in the Pines 2026

For 30 years, Pride in the Pines has brought Northern Arizona together in celebration, visibility, and belonging.
This year, we return to our roots.
In a more challenging funding climate, the Flagstaff Pride Board made the responsible decision to scale back the festival footprint while preserving what matters most:
• Community
• Visibility
• Safety
• Connection
Rather than cancel or compromise, we chose intention.
Pride in the Pines 2026 is a celebration of resilience — a reminder that Pride in Flagstaff has always been powered by people,
not production.
🎟️ FREE TO ATTEND – TICKET REQUIRED
Pride in the Pines 2026 is free to attend.
However, all attendees must reserve a ticket in advance.
Why?
Securing a free ticket allows us to:
Monitor park capacity
Plan for safety & security staffing
Meet city permit requirements

We are proud to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Flagstaff — rooted in community, resilience, and visibility.
We look forward to gathering with you on June 20.
🌲 Pride in Flagstaff matters.

Thorpe Park Ball Fields
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Pride Association
Jennifer@flagstaffpride.org
https://flagstaffpride.org/
Thorpe Park Ball Fields
560 Thorpe Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001