For 30 years, Pride in the Pines has brought Northern Arizona together in celebration, visibility, and belonging.

This year, we return to our roots.

In a more challenging funding climate, the Flagstaff Pride Board made the responsible decision to scale back the festival footprint while preserving what matters most:

• Community

• Visibility

• Safety

• Connection

Rather than cancel or compromise, we chose intention.

Pride in the Pines 2026 is a celebration of resilience — a reminder that Pride in Flagstaff has always been powered by people,

not production.

🎟️ FREE TO ATTEND – TICKET REQUIRED

Pride in the Pines 2026 is free to attend.

However, all attendees must reserve a ticket in advance.

Why?

Securing a free ticket allows us to:

Monitor park capacity

Plan for safety & security staffing

Meet city permit requirements

We are proud to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Flagstaff — rooted in community, resilience, and visibility.

We look forward to gathering with you on June 20.

🌲 Pride in Flagstaff matters.