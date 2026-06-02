Pride Paint Night

Join us for a night of painting at Creative Spirits as we paint wood-cut cactus!

15 spots available, RSVP required. Please register for the event by calling or visiting the East Flagstaff Community Library.

If you RSVP and cannot attend, please contact us. A waitlist is available.

***This event will take place at Creative Spirits in downtown Flagstaff, 13 North San Francisco St Suite 104

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.