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Pride Paint Night

Pride Paint Night

Join us for a night of painting at Creative Spirits as we paint wood-cut cactus!

15 spots available, RSVP required. Please register for the event by calling or visiting the East Flagstaff Community Library.

If you RSVP and cannot attend, please contact us. A waitlist is available.

***This event will take place at Creative Spirits in downtown Flagstaff, 13 North San Francisco St Suite 104

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

East Flagstaff Community Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/