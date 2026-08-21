Pronghorns: Spirit of the Grasslands
Pronghorns: Spirit of the Grasslands
PRONGHORNS: SPIRIT OF THE GRASSLANDS
A Film Festival with Central Arizona Wildlife Alliance (CAWA)
Friday, August 21, 2026
6:00-8:00 pm
Doors open at 5:00 pm
Join Central Arizona Wildlife Alliance (CAWA) for an inspiring evening celebrating pronghorns and the grasslands they call home. This special film festival features a screening of short documentaries about pronghorns, the presentation of the Spirit of the Grasslands Award, a raffle of pronghorn-themed art and home décor, and light refreshments.
Natural History Institute
$12.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina StPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org