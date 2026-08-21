PRONGHORNS: SPIRIT OF THE GRASSLANDS

A Film Festival with Central Arizona Wildlife Alliance (CAWA)

Friday, August 21, 2026

6:00-8:00 pm

Doors open at 5:00 pm

Join Central Arizona Wildlife Alliance (CAWA) for an inspiring evening celebrating pronghorns and the grasslands they call home. This special film festival features a screening of short documentaries about pronghorns, the presentation of the Spirit of the Grasslands Award, a raffle of pronghorn-themed art and home décor, and light refreshments.