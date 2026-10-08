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Pumpkin Walk at the Arboretum at Flagstaff

Pumpkin Walk at the Arboretum at Flagstaff

Halloween comes alive at the Arboretum: hundreds of glowing jack-o'-lanterns light the way through the gardens, with surprises around every bend.

Grab a bite from the food carts, sip a festive drink, and enjoy spooky tunes and kid-friendly fun.
Costumes encouraged!

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$8 - $25
03:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org