Pumpkin Walk at the Arboretum at Flagstaff
Pumpkin Walk at the Arboretum at Flagstaff
Halloween comes alive at the Arboretum: hundreds of glowing jack-o'-lanterns light the way through the gardens, with surprises around every bend.
Grab a bite from the food carts, sip a festive drink, and enjoy spooky tunes and kid-friendly fun.
Costumes encouraged!
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$8 - $25
03:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org