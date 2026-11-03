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'Queen at Sea' Film Premiere

'Queen at Sea' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Queen at Sea” showing Nov. 13-19 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay star as Amanda and her stepfather, Martin, who struggle with a moral issue that divides them.

Has Amanda’s mother, Leslie — who is experiencing advanced dementia — lost the ability to make critical decisions in her own best interest? If so, who is responsible – a spouse, a child, an institution – for making such a determination?

As Amanda and Martin are forced to make increasingly difficult choices, the repercussions spiral out of their control.

“One of the best films of the year.” — The Financial Times

“Masterpiece.” — The Guardian

“Extraordinary.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Queen at Sea” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Nov. 13-19. Showtimes will be Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Nov. 15, 16 and 19 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Nov 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com