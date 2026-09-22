The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world for a special global cinema event, “Queen Budapest”, coming to the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres for two shows only on Oct. 7 and 10.

Calling all Queen fans … you have the chance to watch Queen’s momentous concert movie, on the big screen.

On July 27, 1986, Queen performed the largest-ever stadium concert at the Népstadion in Budapest in front of 80,000 ecstatic fans. The concert was part of the famed Magic Tour, which was the last time the band toured with lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Now, this original concert film has been beautifully rescanned and remastered in 4K alongside a dynamic new audio mix, featuring many of Queen’s favorite tracks — ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “I Want To Break Free” and “We Are The Champions.”

With three years to go before the fall of the Berlin Wall, this was the first Western rock concert performed in a stadium behind the then Iron Curtain. It was of such significance to the Hungarian authorities and film industry that a group of the country’s top film cameramen and technicians were brought together to film it for posterity.

“Queen Budapest” is a must–see cinema event for Queen fans across the world.

“Queen Budapest” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m. and at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

