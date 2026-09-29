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Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival

Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival

Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival
Saturday, October 10, 9:00am - 12:00pm

An exciting timed painting event for Flagstaff Plein Air Festival participants and open to the public for all skill levels. Artists will gather at Thorpe Park to complete a painting within a short time limit. Paintings can be bid on (silent auction) or purchased for a “buy now” price by spectators.

Cost: Free to participate
Register: https://www.flagstaff-arts.org/store/p/fpaf-quick-draw

Thorpe Park Large Ramada
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff
928-522-6969
acfexdir@gmail.com
http:///flagstaff-arts.org

Artist Group Info

Mike Farnkel
acfexdir@gmail.com
http://flagstaff-arts.org
Thorpe Park Large Ramada
245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001