Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival
Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival
Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival
Saturday, October 10, 9:00am - 12:00pm
An exciting timed painting event for Flagstaff Plein Air Festival participants and open to the public for all skill levels. Artists will gather at Thorpe Park to complete a painting within a short time limit. Paintings can be bid on (silent auction) or purchased for a “buy now” price by spectators.
Cost: Free to participate
Register: https://www.flagstaff-arts.org/store/p/fpaf-quick-draw
Thorpe Park Large Ramada
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff
928-522-6969
acfexdir@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mike Farnkel
acfexdir@gmail.com
Thorpe Park Large Ramada
245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001Flagstaff, Arizona 86001