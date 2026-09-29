Quick Draw & Silent Auction - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival

Saturday, October 10, 9:00am - 12:00pm

An exciting timed painting event for Flagstaff Plein Air Festival participants and open to the public for all skill levels. Artists will gather at Thorpe Park to complete a painting within a short time limit. Paintings can be bid on (silent auction) or purchased for a “buy now” price by spectators.

Cost: Free to participate

Register: https://www.flagstaff-arts.org/store/p/fpaf-quick-draw