Read & Draw with Michael Hale
Read & Draw with Michael Hale
Register for a visit with author illustrator Michael Hale where he will talk about what it's like to make your own books, and demonstrate his illustration skills. For youth and families ages 5+. Michael Hale is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov