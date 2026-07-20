'Reading Lolita in Tehran' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Reading Lolita in Tehran” showing Aug. 1-5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Reading Lolita in Tehran” premiered to rave reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival to rave reviews.

In revolutionary Iran, as fundamentalists tighten their grip on society, a professor secretly gathers seven of her most dedicated female students to read and discuss forbidden classics of Western literature, including Lolita and Pride and Prejudice.

Based on the bestselling memoir by Azar Nafisi, “Reading Lolita in Tehran” is directed by Eran Riklis and stars Golshifteh Farahani, Zar Amir and Mina Kavani.

“Gripping — truly a film for these times.” — The Atlantic

“Reading Lolita in Tehran” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 1-5. Showtimes will be Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2 at 4:00 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3, 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

