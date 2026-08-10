Reevaluating Form and Function of Hilltop Architecture with Drone Imagery and 3-D Modeling

Please join the Northern Arizona Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society for a presentation by Michael S. Kellett.

Original archaeological research focused on the Prescott culture area, including a literature review, highlights of drone imagery and 3-D modelling from over 80 sites, spatial analysis using GIS, and a discussion of research opportunities to address the following questions:

• What does the literature indicate about the function of hilltop sites in west-central Arizona?

• Does the diversity of form in hilltop architecture indicate a diversity of site functions?

• Are aspects of hilltop site function discernible from architectural elements, layout, and setting (spatial context)?

Michael Kellett recently completed his MA in Anthropology (Research) and has over six years of experience as a professional archaeologist. His archaeological experience has included inventory and recording of cultural and historic resources in Arizona, Nevada, California, Utah, New Mexico, and Oregon.

