'Revolutionary America' Worldwide Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Revolutionary America” showing May 31-June 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Revolutionary America” tells the story of the American Founding, the greatest political achievement in history. The American colonists had developed a unique way of life as they practiced self-government for 150 years.

In the struggles between the colonies and the mother country that followed the French and Indian War, Britain declared that Americans had no right to rule themselves. This went against everything the Americans knew. In response, our ancestors risked their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor” to fight the War for Independence. Against all odds, they won, and in victory formed a stable, lasting republic.

This documentary — narrated by Tom Selleck and featuring interviews with prominent scholars and commentators — will help you see the Revolution through the eyes of the Americans who lived through it. With expert commentary, historical documents, compelling cinematography, and beautiful music, experience the Revolution like never before!

“Revolutionary America” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 31-June 2. Showtimes will be Sunday, May 31 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

