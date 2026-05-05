Richard Smith Concert

From Bach to the Beatles and barn-burners to ballads, audiences delight when world-renowned fingerstyle guitarist Richard Smith returns with his solo concert to Sedona by popular demand.

There will be one show on Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Richard Smith is a British fingerstyle guitarist, renowned for his variety of styles and techniques, entertaining performances and engaging charisma.

Inspired by iconic guitarists like Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, Jerry Reed, Django Reinhardt and Joe Pass, Smith's unique style blends country, jazz, classical and ragtime influences. In his very early years, he received mentorship from guitar greats, laying the foundation for his future success.

Smith's repertoire includes old standards from the Great American Songbook; ⁠Scott Joplin rags, expertly arranged for solo guitar; classical guitar repertoire (Bach, Tarrega, Barrios); original compositions; jazz and swing classics (Django Reinhardt and Joe Pass-inspired); traditional fiddle tunes; pop and Beatles tunes; and much more!

Smith has performed or recorded with legends Tommy Emmanuel, Chet Atkins and Les Paul and has had collaborations with Tommy Emmanuel, Joscho Stephan, Brent Mason and Martin Taylor. He has performed at prestigious festivals like Merlefest and Chet Atkins Appreciation Society Convention. He has been a resident of Nashville for more than 25 years, immersed in Music City's vibrant scene.

With his fingerpicking style, percussive techniques and emotive expression, Richard continues to tour constantly in the US, and some in Europe, and Asia.

For more information about Richard Smith, visit the artist’s website: www.richardsmithmusic.com. Viewing the video on his website will give one a very vivid picture of Richard's playing style and incredible talent.

Richard Smith performs live on Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Richard in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

