Riordan Mansion Evening Lecture: Northern Arizona Deltiology: History in Postcards

John DeGraff has been an avid collector of North Arizona postcards for close to 30 years. John's enthusiasm for Flagstaff history started with his time working at the Weatherford Hotel (1998-2008). Later, he found himself working for the Arizona Historical Society at the Pioneer Museum and Riordan Mansion. He has also contributed to many projects around Flagstaff using his postcards, including several books.

Come peruse John's collection while he discusses postcard history and what makes collecting postcards interesting. His collection will include original postcards of; Historic Flagstaff, Route 66, the San Francisco Peaks, NAU, Sedona and Oak Creek, and many other Northern Arizona Attractions.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot online at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/Search.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability. The presentation will be free thanks to Riordan Action Network.

