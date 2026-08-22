Riordan Mansion Evening Lecture: The First 100 Years of Route 66 in Arizona: Reflections on the Visual Imagery and Stories of Route 66

The First 100 Years of Route 66 in Arizona will emphasize the visual aspects and stories of Arizona’s stretch of Route 66. Drawing from the exhibit Echoes of the Open Road: 100 Years of Route 66 in Arizona currently featured at Cline Library, this presentation examines the powerful visual language that has shaped public memories of the “Mother Road” over the past century. The presentation will trace Route 66’s evolution from a rugged transportation corridor to an enduring cultural icon, highlighting the communities, businesses, and landscapes that defined travel across northern Arizona. The presentation will also touch upon the Shades of Route 66: Celebrating Diversity along Historic Route 66 in the State of Arizona exhibit, sharing the voices and stories of under-represented communities often overshadowed by other perspectives.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot online at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/Search.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability. The presentation will be free thanks to Riordan Action Network.