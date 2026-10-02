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Riordan Mansion Halloween Tours

Riordan Mansion Halloween Tours

October 28, 29, and 30th
7:00 PM, 8:00 PM & 9:00 PM each night
The historic Riordan Mansion makes a great backdrop for spinning yarns appropriate to the Halloween season. This very popular guided tour for adults is a storytelling session involving tales of the fantastic and the factual. Sorry NO children under twelve. Dress for the weather, a portion of the tour will be outside.

Space is limited, advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost $22 per person. If you cannot stand for an hour or are unable to do stairs contact the park at 928-779-4395 to arrange for accommodations. Tickets can be purchased at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/ProgramsAndTours.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability.

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
$22 per person
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
928-779-4395
sbenjamin@azstateparks.gov
https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion/

Artist Group Info

sbenjamin@azstateparks.gov
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
409 W Riordan Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-779-4395
sbenjamin@azstateparks.gov
https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion/