Riordan Mansion Special Tour: Historic Milton Walking Tour

A special 90-minute guided walk covering about two miles from Riordan Mansion to explore the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company property and the town site of Milton. We will look at the buildings that are left and show historic photos of what was once there.

This tour is recommended for ages twelve and older. Space is limited, advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost $22 per person. Tickets can be purchased at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/ProgramsAndTours.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability.