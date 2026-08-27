Rita Lim Concert

Award-winning recording artist Rita Lim makes her Sedona debut with “Make It With You … Yesterday Once More” — a captivating new concert celebrating the timeless music of Bread, The Carpenters & More.

This special concert will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Recognized for her warm, expressive voice, elegant stage presence, and heartfelt storytelling, Rita has established herself as one of today’s distinctive concert artists. A headlining performer at Myron’s at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, she has also appeared at acclaimed venues and performing arts centers across the United States, earning praise for her fresh interpretations of beloved songs and her genuine connection with audiences.

Joined by acclaimed musical director Dave Siegel and special guests Jeanie Carroll and Ashley Fuller, Rita brings new life to the unforgettable melodies that defined a generation. From Make It With You and Baby I’m-a Want You to Yesterday Once More, Superstar, and other timeless classics, this beautifully crafted concert blends cherished favorites with engaging stories, warmth, humor, and Rita’s signature style.

More than a nostalgic tribute, “Make It With You … Yesterday Once More” is an elegant concert experience that celebrates the music we grew up with — and the memories that live on through every song. Whether revisiting these classics or discovering them anew, audiences will leave inspired, uplifted, and singing long after the final encore.

Join us for Rita Lim: Make It With You … Yesterday Once More on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

