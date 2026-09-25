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River Tales

River Tales

Grand Canyon Youth (GCY) is holding its annual fundraiser River Tales: An Evening of Storytelling from 4:30-8pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2026 at Coconino Center for the Arts. Come celebrate with GCY and enjoy live storytelling, dinner, drinks, and an online auction. All proceeds help provide diverse youth access to the rivers and canyons of the Southwest. More information at www.gcyouth.org. Buy tickets and bid in the online auction here: https://rivertales.fundraiser.support

Coconino Center for the Arts
30
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Canyon Youth
928-773-7921
development@gcyouth.org
www.gcyouth.org
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/