Grand Canyon Youth (GCY) is holding its annual fundraiser River Tales: An Evening of Storytelling from 4:30-8pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2026 at Coconino Center for the Arts. Come celebrate with GCY and enjoy live storytelling, dinner, drinks, and an online auction. All proceeds help provide diverse youth access to the rivers and canyons of the Southwest. More information at www.gcyouth.org. Buy tickets and bid in the online auction here: https://rivertales.fundraiser.support