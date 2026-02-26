'Road to Everywhere' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Road to Everywhere” June 19-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the film’s director of photography, Bruce Alan Greene, who will be in Sedona to host the opening day screening and Q&A on Friday, June 19 at 4:00 p.m.

A Los Angeles cab driver, Jason Schuyler (Whip Hubley), is offered the fare of a lifetime by driving a local casino dealer and gambler, Jake (Robert Mirabal), to the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, the home he abandoned 30 years ago, to see his grandson compete in a Native American rodeo. But the journey becomes far deeper: a moving reckoning with family, memory, forgiveness, and what truly matters in the time we have left.

Bruce Alan Greene: Director of Photography

A graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory, Bruce Alan Greene has been one of Hollywood’s top camera operators over the past thirty years. His Steadicam and operating work have appeared in such memorable films as THE MASK, MORTAL KOMBAT, STAR TREK VI, THE MAN WITHOUT A FACE, STARSHIP TROOPERS, and Francis Ford Coppola’s DRACULA. Most recently, Bruce has been the Director of Photography on major international film productions starring future Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy. His credits include CLOSE ENEMY, 8 FIRST DATES, LOVE IN THE BIG CITY 3, and the most recent hit comedy, 8 NEW DATES.

“Road to Everywhere” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 19-24. Showtimes will be Friday, June 19 at 4:00 p.m. (with filmmaker Bruce Alan Greene in person); Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, June 24 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

