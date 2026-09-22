Robert Plant with Saving Grace & Suzi Dian takes the stage at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on Friday, September 25.

Robert Plant with Saving Grace & Suzi Dian brings an evening of roots-inspired music to Pepsi Amphitheater, featuring the legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist alongside vocalist Suzi Dian and the musicians of Saving Grace. Together, the group explores blues, folk, gospel, country and Americana, putting their own soulful spin on songs from a variety of musical traditions. Special guest Rosie Flores, a celebrated singer-songwriter and guitarist known for her blend of country, rockabilly and blues, will also join the lineup. Set against the scenic outdoor setting of Pepsi Amphitheater, fans can expect an intimate evening of live music from some of roots music’s celebrated artists. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com