'Rose of Nevada' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Rose of Nevada” showing July 24-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Three decades ago, the Rose of Nevada vanished at sea, along with its crew. Now, it has returned. In a remote fishing village, its reappearance is embraced as an auspicious sign, with the local citizens convinced the luck of their economically devastated community may turn, if only the ship sails again.

Joining the crew is Nick (George MacKay), desperate to provide for his young family, and Liam (Callum Turner), a mysterious drifter eager to escape his past. After a successful voyage, they return to harbor, only to find that nothing is as they remember it. They’ve slipped back in time and the villagers greet them as if they are the original crew.

Mark Jenkin writes, directs, edits and scores a haunting and hallucinatory time-travel mystery that further solidifies him as one of the most distinct, singular artists working in film today. Jenkin conducts a cinematic séance, conjuring a portal into another world that forces us to confront the past and our relationship to it.

“Rose of Nevada” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 24-30. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Thursday, July 24, 25 and 30 at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 26 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Monday, July 27 at 3:00 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28 and 29 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

