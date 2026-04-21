Route 66 Centennial Blood Drive at the Flagstaff Mall is July 17 and July 18

Celebrate the Route 66 Centennial by donating blood at the temporary donation center located near JCPenney at Flagstaff Mall. To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org and enter Blood Drive Code: FLGmall. All donors receive a Route 66 Centennial Blood Donor t-shirt and can enter a drawing for Flagstaff Mall gift cards. Donors also have the chance to win prizes courtesy of Valley Volkswagen Dealers; see vitalant.org/CarGiveaway for details.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard’s, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Date and Time: Fri, 17 Jul 2026 13:00 - Fri, 17 Jul 2026 18:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

