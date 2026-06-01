Route 66 Kicks with Roger Naylor
Route 66 Kicks with Roger Naylor
Roger Naylor, author of Arizona Kicks on Route 66, Arizona Route 66 Road Trip, and Arizona Boots and Burgers: A Guide for Hungry Hikers, will discuss the Mother Road in honor of it’s 100th anniversary!
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org